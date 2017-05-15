Dutchman wants to deploy barriers to ...

Dutchman wants to deploy barriers to gather, recycle Pacific plastic

A 22-year-old Dutchman on Tuesday said it would be possible to reduce by half the millions of tonnes of plastic garbage in the Pacific by deploying floating barriers. Boyan Slat of the Netherlands, who started a project called The Ocean Cleanup in 2013, poses after an interview in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2017.

