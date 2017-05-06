Donald Trump to embark on maiden visit to Vatican, Israel, Saudi Arabia
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from the top of the steps of Air Force One in Florida When Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican next month, the world will be watching how the Argentine "slum pope" interacts with the brash, NY billionaire-turned-president. "We thought [going to Saudi Arabia first] was very important because obviously people have tried to portray the president in a certain way", the official said .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC