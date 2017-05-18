Device Purifies Air and Creates Energ...

Device Purifies Air and Creates Energy All at the Same Time

A small innovation could have a big impact on air pollution. In Belgium, researchers have engineered a device that uses sunlight to purify polluted air and produce hydrogen gas that can be stored and used for power.

Chicago, IL

