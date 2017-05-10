Developing confidence in adverse outcome pathway-based toxicity...
Villeneuve, Dan, B. Blackwell, J. Cavallin, W. Cheng, D. Feifarek, K. Jensen, M. Kahl, S. Poole, E. Randolph, T. Saari, K. Watanabe, AND G. Ankley. Developing confidence in adverse outcome pathway-based toxicity predictions effects of the fungicide imazalil on fathead minnow reproduction.
