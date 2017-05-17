Data From Prima BioMed AIPAC Clinical...

Data From Prima BioMed AIPAC Clinical Trial to be Presented at 2017 ASCO Conference

Prima BioMed Ltd today announced that an abstract and poster have been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 53rd annual meeting to be held in Chicago, Illinois, 2-6 June 2017. The poster presentation, entitled "Combination of paclitaxel and LAG-3Ig , a novel MHC class II agonist, as a first-line chemoimmunotherapy in patients with metastatic breast carcinoma : Interim results from the run-in phase of a placebo controlled randomized phase II" will be presented by lead author, Dr Francois P. Duhoux from UniversitA© Catholique de Louvain, Cliniques universitaires Saint-Luc, Brussels, Belgium.

Chicago, IL

