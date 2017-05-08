Czech President Sets Conditions for F...

Czech President Sets Conditions for Firing Finance Minister in Rift with PM

Czech President Milos Zeman on Monday demanded his prime minister terminate the agreement that formed the coalition government if he is to agree to firing the finance minister, deepening a rift between the country's two leaders. The European Union member is in political crisis over the future of Finance Minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire businessman who faces questions over past business practices and is the main political rival of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka.

