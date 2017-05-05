Christopher Paul Stelling Explains Hi...

Christopher Paul Stelling Explains His New Album 'Itinerant Arias,' Track By Track

Read more: National Public Radio

The first time I saw Christopher Paul Stelling his face was red and his eyes were wide, singing as if he were about to burst apart, as if he had so much to tell us and too little time, as if his mind was racing faster than his tongue could keep up with. He's a singer with the spirit of Woody Guthrie both deep within and showing on his sleeve.

