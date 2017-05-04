Chantal Akerman's masterful 'Jeanne D...

Chantal Akerman's masterful 'Jeanne Dielman' screens at Cinefamily

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Jan Decorte, left, and Delphine Seyrig in the 1975 French drama "Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels." Chantal Akerman's monumental 1975 film, "Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles," spends 201 minutes observing a Belgian widow as she goes about her domestic routine, performing the kinds of mundane tasks that most movies would leave out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC