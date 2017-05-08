Celebrating a milestone while honorin...

Celebrating a milestone while honoring Shoah victim

14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

Ariella Livstone, who celebrated her bat mitzvah in March, holds a photo of Lucie Lipstein, a Belgian child murdered in Auschwitz who was paired with Ariella by the Remember a Child project of The Generation After. Photo by Barry Korbman When Ariella Livstone decided to pair with a young Holocaust victim for her bat mitzvah through the Remember a Child project of The Generation After, she did not expect to develop a bond with her match's first cousin.

Chicago, IL

