Canada-EU trade deal to bring modest economic gain: PBO

Budget office estimates CETA would have lifted Canada's overall economic output in 2015 by 0.4 per cent or $7.9 billion President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker , Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and EU Council President Donald Tusk during a press conference at the end of an EU-Canada summit where they signed the agreement on the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement , a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement, in Brussels, Belgium, 30 October 2016. OTTAWA - The federal budget watchdog says Canada's free-trade pact with Europe will produce modest economic gains that work out to an average annual income boost of $220 per Canadian.

Chicago, IL

