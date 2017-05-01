Canada-EU trade deal to bring modest economic gain: PBO
Budget office estimates CETA would have lifted Canada's overall economic output in 2015 by 0.4 per cent or $7.9 billion President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker , Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and EU Council President Donald Tusk during a press conference at the end of an EU-Canada summit where they signed the agreement on the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement , a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement, in Brussels, Belgium, 30 October 2016. OTTAWA - The federal budget watchdog says Canada's free-trade pact with Europe will produce modest economic gains that work out to an average annual income boost of $220 per Canadian.
