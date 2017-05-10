Bruxelles reflections

Brussels grew from a small rural settlement on the river Senne to become an important city-region in Europe. Since the end of the Second World War, Brussels has been a major centre for international politics and has become the home of numerous international organizations, politicians, diplomats and civil servants.[13] Brussels is the de facto capital of the European Union as it hosts a number of principal EU institutions .[14][15][16] The secretariat of the Benelux and the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are also located in Brussels.

