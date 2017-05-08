Brussels rabbi implores EU official to defend ritual slaughter in Belgium
The chief rabbi of Brussels urged Frans Timmermans, a senior EU official, to intervene to prevent Belgium's largest region from banning ritual slaughter of animals. Rabbi Albert Guigui made the plea publicly in the presence of Timmermans, the First Vice President of the European Commission, during a rabbinical conference on Tuesday in the town of Hoofdorp south of Amsterdam, where Timmermans spoke as the guest of honor before 250 members of the Conference of European Rabbis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC