Brussels rabbi implores EU official to defend ritual slaughter in Belgium

The chief rabbi of Brussels urged Frans Timmermans, a senior EU official, to intervene to prevent Belgium's largest region from banning ritual slaughter of animals. Rabbi Albert Guigui made the plea publicly in the presence of Timmermans, the First Vice President of the European Commission, during a rabbinical conference on Tuesday in the town of Hoofdorp south of Amsterdam, where Timmermans spoke as the guest of honor before 250 members of the Conference of European Rabbis.

Chicago, IL

