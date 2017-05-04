Brussels Conference on OBOR sees opposition from Baloch representative, MEPs

Brussels [Belgium], May 6 : The Brussels conference on 'European Union and OBOR', held with an aim to discuss and understand the China-initiated 'One Belt One Road' project, saw major opposition against Beijing's flagship project and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by the Baloch representative and Members of the European Parliament . The event, held days ahead of the Belt and Road Summit in Beijing and attended by MEPs, diplomats, academics, opinion-makers and journalists, was hosted by the Brussels-based South Asia Democracy Forum in the European Parliament on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.