Brussels Conference On Innovation, Research and Competition In EU

An academic conference this month will explore issues related to innovation, research and competition in the European Union, addressing topics such as 5G, big data, patents and standards. On 29-30 May, the conference 'Innovation, Research and Competition in the EU: The Future of Open and Collaborative Standard Setting ' will take place in Brussels, in the building of the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium.

Chicago, IL

