Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis launches Ce-marked Ivd Nras test for colorectal cancer

Mechelen, Belgium , 23 May 2017 - Biocartis Group NV , an innovative molecular diagnostics company , today announces the launch of the Idylla NRAS Mutation Test. This newly launched CE-marked IVD test, alongside Biocartis' existing Idylla NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test , will now allow for more flexibility in geographies where BRAF testing for metastatic colorectal cancer patients is not reimbursed.

