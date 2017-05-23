Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis launche...

Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis launches Ce-marked Ivd Nras test for colorectal cancer

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Mechelen, Belgium , 23 May 2017 - Biocartis Group NV , an innovative molecular diagnostics company , today announces the launch of the Idylla NRAS Mutation Test. This newly launched CE-marked IVD test, alongside Biocartis' existing Idylla NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test , will now allow for more flexibility in geographies where BRAF testing for metastatic colorectal cancer patients is not reimbursed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC