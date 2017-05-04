Big beer is back

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, and Danish rival Carlsberg reported first-quarter revenue growth that beat estimates as demand for mainstream brands such as Stella Artois and Tuborg rose, helped by an improving European beer market. AB InBev's first-quarter revenue rose 3.7 percent on an organic basis to $12.9 billion, the Leuven, Belgium-based company said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.