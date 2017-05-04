bassador of Belgium to Turkmenistan d...

bassador of Belgium to Turkmenistan delivers copies of his credentials to Foreign Ministry

Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Turkmenistan Bert Schoofs delivered copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on May 3 in Ashgabat, the press service of the MFA said. The parties discussed the high level political ties between Turkmenistan and Belgium.

Chicago, IL

