bassador of Belgium to Turkmenistan delivers copies of his credentials to Foreign Ministry
Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Turkmenistan Bert Schoofs delivered copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on May 3 in Ashgabat, the press service of the MFA said. The parties discussed the high level political ties between Turkmenistan and Belgium.
