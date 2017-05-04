'Banning kosher slaughter attacks our status as equal citizens'

The European Jewish Congress has strongly condemned the decision of the Walloon region in southern Belgium to back the formal proscription of the slaughter of non-stunned animals as of 2019, thereby effectively banning shechita, the Jewish form of humane slaughter for meat. EJC President Dr. Moshe Kantor described the decision as "scandalous" and said it stands in opposition to the European Union's freedom of religion laws.

