Ban on ritual slaughter passes without opposition in Belgiuma s largest region

The Walloon Parliament in southern Belgium voted unanimously to ban the slaughter of unstunned animals, a requirement for both kosher and halal ritual slaughter. Only the two Labor Party lawmakers in the 75-member plenum in Belgium's largest region abstained in the vote Wednesday, La Libre Belgique reported .

