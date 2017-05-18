As Britain steps aside, EU states to ...

As Britain steps aside, EU states to negotiate joint defense fund

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives to a meeting of European Union Defence Ministers at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium May 18, 2017. Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz arrives for a meeting of European Union defence ministers at the EU Council in Brussels, Belgium May 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC