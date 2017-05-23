Ariana Grande cancels concerts following Manchester attack
Following the devastating events on Monday at Manchester arena , Ariana Grande's management has released an official statement to ET Canada. Grande's management confirmed her Dangerous Woman tour is on hold until at least June 5: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.
