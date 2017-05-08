And 12-year-old Joe Heartfield is the...

And 12-year-old Joe Heartfield is the continent's top young soloist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: IcChuddersfield

The 45 strong band aged 11 to 18 competed in the Development Section of the contest which was held at Ostend in Belgium. Six bands from across Europe took part in the competition with Elland Silver Youth Band the sole English competitor, having qualified as last year's National Youth Band Champions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcChuddersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC