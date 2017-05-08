And 12-year-old Joe Heartfield is the continent's top young soloist
The 45 strong band aged 11 to 18 competed in the Development Section of the contest which was held at Ostend in Belgium. Six bands from across Europe took part in the competition with Elland Silver Youth Band the sole English competitor, having qualified as last year's National Youth Band Champions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcChuddersfield.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC