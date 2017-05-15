AGBU Europe Co-Organizes Teacher Training and Conference on the Armenian Genocide
AGBU Press Office 55 East 59th Street New York, NY 10022-1112 Phone: 212.319.6383 Email: [email protected] Website: www.agbu.org PRESS RELEASE Monday, May 15, 2017 AGBU EUROPE CO-ORGANIZES TEACHER TRAINING AND CONFERENCE ON THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE On April 26, the Armenian Committee of Belgium in partnership with AGBU Europe and the Secular Jewish Community Centre , with the support of the Boghossian Foundation, organized a seminar in Brussels on teaching the Armenian Genocide in French-speaking Belgian high schools as well as a conference on the contemporary significance of the genocide.
