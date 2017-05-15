AGBU Europe Co-Organizes Teacher Trai...

AGBU Europe Co-Organizes Teacher Training and Conference on the Armenian Genocide

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Groong

AGBU Press Office 55 East 59th Street New York, NY 10022-1112 Phone: 212.319.6383 Email: [email protected] Website: www.agbu.org PRESS RELEASE Monday, May 15, 2017 AGBU EUROPE CO-ORGANIZES TEACHER TRAINING AND CONFERENCE ON THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE On April 26, the Armenian Committee of Belgium in partnership with AGBU Europe and the Secular Jewish Community Centre , with the support of the Boghossian Foundation, organized a seminar in Brussels on teaching the Armenian Genocide in French-speaking Belgian high schools as well as a conference on the contemporary significance of the genocide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC