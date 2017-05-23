After Brexit, EU plans 'offer you can...

After Brexit, EU plans 'offer you cannot refuse' to expand euro zone: Moscovici

The European Commission aims to make adopting the euro more attractive to European Union members currently outside the currency bloc, the economics commissioner said on Tuesday, in a bid to make the union more tight-knit after Britain's vote to leave. European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.

