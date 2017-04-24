XPN MusicNotes: Watch Ryan Adams join...

XPN MusicNotes: Watch Ryan Adams join John Mayer onstage, see Phoenix play a new song

10 hrs ago

More than a few jaws may have dropped Friday night in L.A. when Ryan Adams joined John Mayer onstage for a surprise performance of Ryan's song "Come Pick Me Up." "Mayer took on the second chorus and provided background vocals throughout the performance.

