What you need to know about NATO as Trump meets with its secretary general

Mike Pence, in his first overseas trip as vice president in February, sought to reassure European allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels that America will honor its security commitments and has "strong support" for NATO, despite Trump's casting doubt on the U.S. role in the organization as recently as January. In an interview with The Times of London, then-President-elect Trump repeated his view that NATO was "obsolete," raising doubts about whether the United States, under his leadership, would jump to the defense of its NATO allies in Europe if Russia attacked them.

Chicago, IL

