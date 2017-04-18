US Defense Secretary Mattis slams Iran, says will overcome influence

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that Iran was playing a destabilising role in the region but its influence would be overcome to try to reach a solution to the conflict in Yemen through U.N.-brokered negotiations. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis addresses a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2017.

