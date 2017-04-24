US Defense Secretary Makes Unannounce...

US Defense Secretary Makes Unannounced Trip to Afghanistan

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis addresses a news conference during a NATO defense ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2017. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has arrived in Afghanistan on a previously unannounced visit to discuss the country's security situation with political and military leaders.

