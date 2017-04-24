UPDATE 3-McDonald's profit beats as t...

UPDATE 3-McDonald's profit beats as turnaround gains steam, shares at record high

FILE PHOTO: A sign for the U.S. fast food restaurant chain McDonald's is seen outside one of their restaurants in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, near Brussels, Belgium December 3, 2015. ) reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and U.S. same-restaurant sales on lower costs, promotions on popular menu items like Big Macs and an expanded all-day breakfast menu.

