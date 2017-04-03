UPDATE 1-Let's minimise the damage of...

UPDATE 1-Let's minimise the damage of Brexit, Eurogroup chief says

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference during a Euro zone finance ministers emergency meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2015. Britain and the remaining 27 members of the European Union should stay away from the cliff edge of Britain falling back on World Trade Organization terms at the end of Brexit negotiations, Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

Chicago, IL

