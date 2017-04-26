Umicore - All agenda items approved at the shareholders' meetings
On Tuesday 25 April 2017, Umicore held its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings at its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Shareholders approved all agenda items.
