U...O U...USO1O Usuoeu O U O U... OaU O U... O U...O O O O1O U...O U ...

Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman won the Wyndham Hotel Group EMEA President's Award for CSR 2016. The property was again recognised by the group for its innovative and substantial Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives over the past year.

