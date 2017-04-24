Threatened Budapest university calls ...

Threatened Budapest university calls for EU support

9 hrs ago

The president of the Budapest-based Central European University wants action from the European Commission to protect it from the Hungarian government's attempt to shut it down. Michael Ignatieff told Euobserver on Tuesday that he was "cautiously optimistic that this will happen, but it's up to the Commission, not up to me".

Chicago, IL

