This Belgian cosmopolitan port city offers art, diamonds, ale, architecture - and chocolate
The Brabo Fountain depicts a mythical Roman soldier , who vanquished Druon Antigoon, a giant who guarded a bridge over the river and chopped off the hands of all who refused to pay his toll. It's late, we're hungry and Phil is leaving nothing to chance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC