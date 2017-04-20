The Borioteiioids

Saturday Apr 8

Among the most interesting of recently discovered fossil lizards are the borioteiioids yeah, a lot of vowels there a group of robust-skulled, heterodont, teiid-like lizards mostly associated with the Cretaceous of Asia and North America. Here's a very brief intro on this group, extracted and modified from a longer piece of text that has an interesting backstory.

Chicago, IL

