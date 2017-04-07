Sunyoung Kim and Ute Van Der plaats Win the Second Annual LOOT Acquisition Prize

Shannon R. Stratton, Chief Curator of the Museum of Arts and Design , and Barbara Paris Gifford, Assistant Curator, announced on Monday night that art jewelers Sunyoung Kim and Ute van der Plaats have been awarded the second annual LOOT Acquisition Prize, on the occasion of the seventeenth edition of LOOT: MAD About Jewelry. LOOT presents a cross section of the most exciting cutting-edge art jewelry designs, while offering the public a rare opportunity to purchase pieces from and to meet some of the most skilled creators in the field.

