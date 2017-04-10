Street artist constructs gigantic geo...

Street artist constructs gigantic geometric portraits with reclaimed wood

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Inhabitat

Belgian street artist Stefaan De Croock just unveiled a gigantic portrait made entirely out of reclaimed wood . Working with wood fragments of various shapes, sizes and colors, the artist created the enormous 30-foot-high portrait on the side of a high-rise for the Crystal Ship Arts Festival in Ostend, Belgium.

