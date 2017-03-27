Rex Tillerson says U.S. sanctions against Russa to remain in place
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson takes part in a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 31, 2017. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that U.S. sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its aggression in Ukraine will "remain in place" until Russia returns control of Crimea to Ukraine.
