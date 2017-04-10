Processed beats - " the 10 best songs made on a Roland device

When the news emerged last weekend that Roland founder Ikutaro Kakehashi had passed away aged 87, tributes poured in from all corners of the music world. The Japanese pioneer's inventions didn't just become a mainstay of electronic music, they had a huge impact on mammoth pop singles, classic R&B, contemporary hip-hop, new wave - you name it, Kakehashi had a hand in it.

