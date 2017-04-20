Potential number of organ donors afte...

Potential number of organ donors after euthanasia in Belgium

An estimated 10 percent of all patients undergoing euthanasia in Belgium could potentially donate at least one organ, according to a study published by JAMA . The practice of organ donation after euthanasia is controversial and currently only allowed in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Chicago, IL

