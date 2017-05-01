Poland Suspends Honorary Consul in US...

Poland Suspends Honorary Consul in US Over Photo

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Voice of America

European Council President Donald Tusk speaks with the media at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, April 29, 2017. He was allegedly depicted as an SS officer in an altered photo posted on Facebook by now suspended Polish honorary consul in Akron, Ohio, Maria Szonert-Binienda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,711,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC