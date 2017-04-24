Phoenix Debuts New Songs At First Sho...

Phoenix Debuts New Songs At First Show In 3 Years

On Saturday night Phoenix returned to the stage for the first of two warm-up shows in Antwerp, Belgium. For their first gigs in nearly three years the Parisian pop-rock act, who have been teasing the release of a new album, wasted no time in treating fans to new material.

