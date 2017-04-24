Phoenix Announce New Album 'Te Amo'

The album is due out June 9th via Glassnote, the band told the New York Times , with guitarist Laurent Brancowitz adding that the LP sounds like "summer and Italian discos." This past weekend, Phoenix played their first two gigs in three years, a pair of Antwerp, Belgium concerts that featured the debut of new songs like Ti Amo opener "J-Boy," "Role Model," "Lovelife" and the album's title track.

