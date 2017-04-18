Personalised workouts to prevent hear...

Personalised workouts to prevent heart disease designed by new digital instrument

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Personalised workouts to prevent heart disease can be designed by a new digital instrument, according to research published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology . The EXPERT tool specifies the ideal exercise type, intensity, frequency, and duration needed to prevent a first or repeat cardiovascular event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC