Pence warns North Korea of US resolve shown in Syria, Afghan strikes

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence briefs the media after meeting European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir U.S. Vice President Mike Pence put North Korea on notice on Monday neither the United States nor South Korea would tolerate further missile and nuclear tests, with U.S. attacks in Syria and Afghanistan showing its resolve.

