Pak's 'dream' of building CPEC will never come true: Senior Gilgit leader

Brussels [Belgium], April 29 : With the China Pakistan Economic Corridor progressing at full steam, senior leader from Gilgit-Baltistan Abdul Hamid Khan has asserted that the "dream" of the Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence of building the CPEC would never come true. "If you think by arresting 10-15 people, you will be able to suppress our movement against CPEC, it is your dream.

