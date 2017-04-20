New Game: Command Ops 2: Westwall

New Game: Command Ops 2: Westwall

Read more: MobyGames

The Westwall series covers the Allied attempts to breach the vaunted Siegfried Line and drive into the heart of Germany in the fall of 1944. Westwall highlights the major battles along the German frontier between Arnhem and Aachen, including the battles around the Peel Marshes, Geilenkirchen, and the Stolberg Corridor.

Chicago, IL

