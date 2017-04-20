New Game: Command Ops 2: Westwall
The Westwall series covers the Allied attempts to breach the vaunted Siegfried Line and drive into the heart of Germany in the fall of 1944. Westwall highlights the major battles along the German frontier between Arnhem and Aachen, including the battles around the Peel Marshes, Geilenkirchen, and the Stolberg Corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC