New Ash Green: Family of Louise Kerton prepare for 16th anniversary of her disappearance
As the 16th anniversary of his daughter's disappearance approaches, dad Phil Kerton still has no idea whether the trainee nurse is dead or alive. Louise Kerton was travelling home from Germany in July 2001, after staying with fianc Peter Simon's family, when she disappeared.
