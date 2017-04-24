New Ash Green: Family of Louise Kerto...

New Ash Green: Family of Louise Kerton prepare for 16th anniversary of her disappearance

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Kent Online

As the 16th anniversary of his daughter's disappearance approaches, dad Phil Kerton still has no idea whether the trainee nurse is dead or alive. Louise Kerton was travelling home from Germany in July 2001, after staying with fianc Peter Simon's family, when she disappeared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC