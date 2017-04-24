Museum heads should stay longer to de...

Museum heads should stay longer to develop, implement vision: Met Director

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kolkata, April 27 - Observing there is room for work in Indian museums, Thomas Campbell, the departing Director of the celebrated The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, or The Met as it is popularly known, says museum heads should stay for at least five years to articulate a vision and act on it. I think directors need to stay at least five years so that they can put in place, develop a vision and begin to enact that vision, Campbell, The Met's Director and CEO, told IANS during interactions from Brussels, Belgium and at the Indian Museum in Kolkata, when asked for his opinion on the tenure of directors of Indian museums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC