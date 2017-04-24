Museum heads should stay longer to develop, implement vision: Met Director

Kolkata, April 27 - Observing there is room for work in Indian museums, Thomas Campbell, the departing Director of the celebrated The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, or The Met as it is popularly known, says museum heads should stay for at least five years to articulate a vision and act on it. I think directors need to stay at least five years so that they can put in place, develop a vision and begin to enact that vision, Campbell, The Met's Director and CEO, told IANS during interactions from Brussels, Belgium and at the Indian Museum in Kolkata, when asked for his opinion on the tenure of directors of Indian museums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.