Moscovici: French election 'a referendum on Europe'
European commissioner in charge of Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici gives a press conference at the end of weekly meeting of the European commission to present " European Semester Winter Package" in Brussels, Belgium, 22 February 2017. [ Olivier Hoslet / EPA ] The French presidential election run-off will offer a clear-cut choice between two radically opposed visions of France and Europe, said EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, in an unusual departure from the reserve imposed on EU officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC