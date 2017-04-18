Moscovici: French election 'a referendum on Europe'

European commissioner in charge of Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici gives a press conference at the end of weekly meeting of the European commission to present " European Semester Winter Package" in Brussels, Belgium, 22 February 2017. [ Olivier Hoslet / EPA ] The French presidential election run-off will offer a clear-cut choice between two radically opposed visions of France and Europe, said EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici, in an unusual departure from the reserve imposed on EU officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.